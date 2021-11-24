Left Menu

Real Kashmir FC blank Indian Arrows in IFA Shield opener

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:32 IST
Real Kashmir FC blank Indian Arrows in IFA Shield opener
  • Country:
  • India

Real Kashmir FC kicked off their IFA Shield campaign with a facile 3-0 win over Indian Arrows here on Wednesday.

Spanish midfielder Fran Gonzalez drew first blood for Real Kashmir in the 18th minute before Pratesh Shirodkar doubled the lead in the space of five minutes at the East Bengal ground.

Khangebam Thoi Singh sealed the issue with his 88th minute strike as Real Kashmir jumped to the top spot with three points in Group A.

Calcutta Customs is the third team in the group.

Twelve teams are divided into four groups whose winners will be joined by the four semifinalists of the Calcutta Football League Premier Division -- Mohammedan Sporting, Railway FC, George Telegraph and United Sports -- in the last-eight stage.

The quarterfinals will start from December 8, while the two semifinals are slated on December 12. The summit clash is on December 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021