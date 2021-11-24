Real Kashmir FC blank Indian Arrows in IFA Shield opener

Real Kashmir FC kicked off their IFA Shield campaign with a facile 3-0 win over Indian Arrows here on Wednesday.

Spanish midfielder Fran Gonzalez drew first blood for Real Kashmir in the 18th minute before Pratesh Shirodkar doubled the lead in the space of five minutes at the East Bengal ground.

Khangebam Thoi Singh sealed the issue with his 88th minute strike as Real Kashmir jumped to the top spot with three points in Group A.

Calcutta Customs is the third team in the group.

Twelve teams are divided into four groups whose winners will be joined by the four semifinalists of the Calcutta Football League Premier Division -- Mohammedan Sporting, Railway FC, George Telegraph and United Sports -- in the last-eight stage.

The quarterfinals will start from December 8, while the two semifinals are slated on December 12. The summit clash is on December 15.

