Book claim that Abramovich bought Chelsea on Putin's orders is defamatory, judge rules

Claims in a book about President Vladimir Putin that billionaire Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea Football Club on the orders of the Kremlin to spread Russian influence in Britain are defamatory, a British judge ruled on Wednesday. In the 2020 book, British journalist Catherine Belton chronicles Putin's rise to power and how many of his associates from the former Soviet spy services rose to positions of wealth and influence after he won the top Kremlin job in 1999.

Maradona fans remember troubled soccer great a year after his death

Thousands of fans of soccer great Diego Maradona will pay tribute to the star on the one-year anniversary of his death, amid legal wrangles about how he died and allegations over past relationships that threaten to tarnish his legacy. The Argentine world champion, known as 'Pelusa' for his once flowing mane and 'D10S' - a play on the word for 'God' in Spanish and his famous no. 10 jersey - died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60 due to cardiac arrest.

Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic says Serbia will use the bitter memory of their Davis Cup Finals defeat in 2019 as motivation to lift the trophy for a second time this year. At the inaugural Davis Cup Finals in Madrid two years ago Serbia were knocked out in the quarter-finals after Viktor Troicki and Djokovic lost a deciding doubles rubber to Russia.

Olympics-Unvaccinated Russian minors won't have to quarantine for Beijing

Russia's Olympic Committee chief said on Wednesday it had received assurances from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that its Under-18 athletes would not be subjected to three weeks of quarantine ahead of next year's Beijing Winter Games. China requires athletes and team officials to be vaccinated to avoid 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, which run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20. Some exceptions for medical reasons can be granted on a case-by-case basis.

Soccer-Real Madrid's Benzema gets suspended jail term in sex tape trial

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema was found guilty of complicity in the attempted blackmail of a former international team mate over a sex tape on Wednesday and sentenced to a one-year suspended jail term. The Versailles court also fined him 75,000 euros ($84,170) and ordered him to pay former team mate Mathieu Valbuena 80,000 euros to cover legal costs and 150,000 euros in damages together with his three other co-accused.

Tennis-WTA's stance on Peng has made it human rights champion, says former U.S. official

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has become the world's "most effective" human rights organization over its leadership on the Peng Shuai case and willingness to lose money to stand by its principles, said Kelley Eckels Currie, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues. The whereabouts of Peng, a former tennis doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that a former top Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her. She re-appeared over the weekend in Beijing.

Cricket-BBC drop ex-England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will play no part in the BBC's coverage of the upcoming Ashes series after being named in the racism controversy involving former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, the broadcaster said on Wednesday. Rafiq alleged https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/englands-rashid-backs-up-rafiq-over-racism-allegation-2021-11-15 that Vaughan told him and two other players of Asian origin that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" before a match in 2009. Vaughan has strongly denied the accusation.

Rugby-England set to host 2025 women's World Cup, Australia to get men's event in 2027

England is set to host the 2025 women's Rugby World Cup and Australia the 2027 men's tournament after both countries were listed as the "preferred candidates" on Wednesday in a new approach by World Rugby. The World Rugby Council approved revisions to the World Cup host selection process, including a preferred candidate phase that the body hopes will help maximise the growth of the sport worldwide.

Soccer-Bundesliga rejects stoppage call as German COVID cases soar

The German Football League (DFL) on Wednesday rejected a call to halt the Bundesliga season for several weeks because of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. The DFL, which runs the top two Bundesliga divisions, was responding to a call from second-tier club Erzgebirge Aue President, Helge Leonhardt, to stop play until December.

NBA roundup: Knicks down LeBron-less Lakers

Evan Fournier scored 26 points to lead six New York Knicks in double figures Tuesday night, and the hosts squandered all of a 25-point lead before recovering to beat the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers 106-100. Julius Randle had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Immanuel Quickley hit four key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on his way to 14 points for New York.

