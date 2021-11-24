Left Menu

SA A vs IND A: Easwaran, Panchal lead visitors fightback (Stumps, Day 2)

India A put on a solid show with the bat riding on captain Priyank Panchal's unbeaten 45, Prithvi Shaw's 48 and Abhimanyu Easwaran's 27* to end Day 2 of the first four-day match against South Africa A at 125/1 in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

ANI | Bloemfontein | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:45 IST
SA A vs IND A: Easwaran, Panchal lead visitors fightback (Stumps, Day 2)
India A in action (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India A put on a solid show with the bat riding on captain Priyank Panchal's unbeaten 45, Prithvi Shaw's 48 and Abhimanyu Easwaran's 27* to end Day 2 of the first four-day match against South Africa A at 125/1 in Bloemfontein on Wednesday. After South Africa A posted 509/7d on the board, India A openers - Panchal and Shaw - laid a superb foundation, putting up a brisk 80-run stand. Shaw narrowly missed out on a half-century, his 45-ball 48-run knock, which included nine fours.

Panchal was then joined by Easwaran and the two made sure India A continued their good work with the bat. The duo put up an unbroken 45-run stand, denying South Africa A any further success before stumps. Earlier, South Africa A, who resumed their innings at the overnight score of 343/3, lost two early wickets on Day 2 as India A speedsters Arzan Nagwaswalla and Navdeep Saini dismissed Jason Smith and Pieter Malan respectively. However, South Africa A wicketkeeper Sinethemba Qeshile, who scored an unbeaten 82, and George Linde added 102 runs together.

The partnership was broken soon after South Africa A moved past 450 as leg-spinner Rahul Chahar got Linde out for 51. While Marco Jansen scored 17, he was run-out by Shaw before South Africa A declared their innings at 509/7. Brief Scores: South Africa A 509/7 (Peter Malan 163, Tony de Zorzi 117; Navdeep Saini 2/67, Arzan Nagwaswalla 2/75); India A 125/1 (Prithvi Shaw 48, Priyank Panchal 45*; Lutho Sipamla 1/28). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021