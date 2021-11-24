Left Menu

The Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association MSLTA will organise six international events from November 21 to March 22 next year.These events are being organised across the state in association with All India Tennis Association.We have taken lead in hosting 2 International Tennis Federation Junior events in Pune and 4 Womens ITF ranking events at Solapur, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur in the coming months.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:51 IST
MSLTA to organise 6 international, 1 national championship till March
The Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) will organise six international events from November 21 to March 22 next year.

These events are being organised across the state in association with All India Tennis Association.

“We have taken lead in hosting 2 International Tennis Federation Junior events in Pune and 4 Women's ITF ranking events at Solapur, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur in the coming months. This will help players from Maharashtra and India to gain valuable ITF points which are important for their progress on the world stage,'' MSLTA secretary Sunder Iyer said in a statement.

The two Junior ITF events will include Gadre Marine ITF Grade 3, followed by the Aryan Pumps Asian Junior Championships to be organised by MSLTA and Deccan Gymkhana Pune.

''We will be hosting a USD 15000 ITF women's event at Solapur, USD 25000 NECC ITF women’'s event by Deccan Gymkhana, USD 25000 ITF women's event at Navi Mumbai and USD 25000 ITF women's at Nagpur to be hosted by Nagpur District Hard Court Association,'' Iyer said. In addition, MSLTA will also be hosting the Under-14 Nationals on clay surface at Aurangabad in December.

