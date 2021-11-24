Left Menu

India A reach 125/1 on day 2, trail by 384 runs in unofficial Test against SA A

Brief Scores South Africa A 509 for 7 declared in 135.3 overs Pieter Malan 163, Tony de Zorzi 117 Navdeep Saine 267, Arzan Nagwaswalla 275.

PTI | Bloemfontein | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:51 IST
India A reach 125/1 on day 2, trail by 384 runs in unofficial Test against SA A
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India A made a cautious reply to South Africa A's mammoth 509 for seven declared as they ended day 2 of the opening unofficial Test at 125 for one here on Wednesday.

Captain Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran were batting on 45 and 27 respectively at the draw of stumps.

Opener Prithvi Shaw (48 off 45 balls) was looking ominous before he was out in the 14th over of India A's first innings. He hit nine fours during his knock.

India, who faced 33 overs on Wednesday, trail by 384 runs in the four-day match.

Earlier, South Africa A batsmen continued to dominate the India A bowlers as the home side added 166 runs from 45.3 overs before declaring their first innings at 509 for seven from 135.3 overs.

Resuming at 343 for three, South Africa A captain Pieter Malan could add just six runs from his overnight 157 as he fell to Navdeep Saini early in the day.

Jason Smith, who was 51 not out at stumps on the first day, added just one run to become Arzan Nagwaswalla's victim.

But the duo of wicketkeeper batter Sinethemba Qeshile (82 not out) and George Linde (51) defied the Indian bowlers by adding 102 runs for the sixth wicket in 27.2 overs.

On the first day on Tuesday, the Indians bowlers had a tough time on the field as Pieter Malan and Tony de Zorzi scored centuries to take South Africa A to 343 for three in 90 overs.

After opting to bowl, India A got two early wickets before Malan and Zorzi (117) shared a 217-run stand for the third wicket to put South Africa A in a strong position. Brief Scores: South Africa A: 509 for 7 declared in 135.3 overs (Pieter Malan 163, Tony de Zorzi 117; Navdeep Saine 2/67, Arzan Nagwaswalla 2/75). India A: 125 for 1 in 33 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48, Priyank Panchal 45 batting).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021