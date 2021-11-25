Left Menu

NFL settles lawsuit over Rams' relocation for $790 million

The city and county of St. Louis and other parties have agreed to settle for $790 million a dispute over whether the NFL violated its relocation guidelines when it allowed the Rams to move to Los Angeles in 2016, the mayor of the Midwest city said on Wednesday. "This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our communities while avoiding the uncertainty of the trial and appellate process," mayor Mayor Tishaura O.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 00:56 IST
NFL settles lawsuit over Rams' relocation for $790 million

The city and county of St. Louis and other parties have agreed to settle for $790 million a dispute over whether the NFL violated its relocation guidelines when it allowed the Rams to move to Los Angeles in 2016, the mayor of the Midwest city said on Wednesday.

"This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our communities while avoiding the uncertainty of the trial and appellate process," mayor Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a statement. The settlement agreement was reched with Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the National Football League.

The city had argued in a civil lawsuit that the loss of the Rams hurt the region and benefited the league and its owners, who received a $550 million relocation fee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021