Left Menu

NFL-Rams, league settle lawsuit over team's relocation for $790 million

The city and county of St. Louis and other parties have agreed to settle for $790 million a dispute over whether the NFL violated its relocation guidelines when it allowed the Rams to move to Los Angeles in 2016. The settlement agreement was reached with Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the National Football League, the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 01:51 IST
NFL-Rams, league settle lawsuit over team's relocation for $790 million

The city and county of St. Louis and other parties have agreed to settle for $790 million a dispute over whether the NFL violated its relocation guidelines when it allowed the Rams to move to Los Angeles in 2016.

The settlement agreement was reached with Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the National Football League, the city said in a statement on Wednesday. NFL owners voted overwhelmingly to permit the move in 2016, ending the league's 21-year absence in the United States' second-largest TV market.

The relocation, however, broke the hearts of Midwest football fans who followed the team since it moved to St. Louis in 1995. "This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our communities while avoiding the uncertainty of the trial and appellate process," Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a statement.

The city had argued in a civil lawsuit that the loss of the Rams hurt the region and benefited the league and its owners, who received a $550 million relocation fee. An NFL spokesman confirmed the agreement and said "we appreciate the effort by all parties to reach a settlement and thank Judge Jack Garvey for his service as mediator."

The Rams did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The team, which won the Super Bowl while playing for St. Louis in 2000, shares the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with the Los Angeles Chargers - who previously played in San Diego.

The facility, the first new football stadium built for Los Angeles in nearly a century, opened a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021