IRONMAN Asia appoints Milind Soman as ambassador for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2021

Ambassador role will see him inspire India by running the 42KM Virtual Marathon across four Indian cities SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRONMAN Asia, organiser of Southeast Asia's premier running event, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), has signed superstar Milind Soman as the ambassador for SCSM 2021.

As ambassador, the actor, producer, supermodel and fitness enthusiast, aims to inspire the nation to run, whilst creating awareness of the World Athletics Gold Label event. To do so, he will hit the roads in Coimbatore, Mumbai, Baroda and Delhi to run the 42km SCSM Virtual Marathon from 24 November to 12 December. The SCSM Virtual Marathon provides an opportunity for people around the world to participate in the SCSM 'in Singapore', by running wherever they are in the world – on the road, trail, or gym.

The inspiration for running 42km across four cities in two weeks is to show people that timing and travel should not be an excuse to skip exercise. Prior to running the last 21km in Delhi, he will also cycle 1000km from Baroda to India's capital to raise awareness about sustainable transportation. Milind, before he started the Virtual Marathon, reiterated his delight in working with IRONMAN Asia. He said, ''Every day scientists underscore the importance of exercise for good physical and mental health. Still, people spend far too much energy thinking up excuses rather than making the small lifestyle changes that are needed for a better life. People who are taking up running, walking and other exercises today will inspire fitter and healthier families tomorrow. I am delighted to work with the world's greatest endurance event brand on one of their flagship events, that inspires the world with the same message.'' Santoz Kumar, General Manager for IRONMAN Asia echoed the runner's thought. He said, ''The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon attracts runners from around the globe and we have been seeing growing participation from Indian runners traveling to Singapore for the race each year. With COVID-19 travel restrictions, we wanted to bridge this gap with our Indian running community, so it was important to find the right partner. Milind is the perfect fit as he actively promotes running and will inspire more to participate in the Virtual Marathon and make regular exercise a part of their lifestyle.

''With the COVID-19 travel lanes starting to open up and restrictions easing, we look forward to welcoming more Indian runners to come to Singapore to run in this iconic event in December 2022.'' Milind will start in Coimbatore and run 6km before 29 November. He will then fly to Mumbai and run 10km on 2 December before running 5km in Baroda on 5 December. In his final leg, he will cycle 1000km from Baroda to Delhi before running the 21km half marathon with his wife in Delhi on 12 December. He will be regularly sharing updates, images, and videos on his social media channels. Through his participation, Milind hopes to inspire his followers to take part in SCSM 2021 by taking on as many Virtual Races (VR) as possible. Follow his journey on Instagram: @milindrunning How to participate Participation for the SCSM VR is free. Individuals can create a free account on the SCSM Virtual Club platform and register for any of the following virtual events between 3 November 2021 and 12 December 2021 (11:59pm SGT): 1. SCSM VR Marathon (3 November – 12 December 2021) 2. SCSM VR Grand Finale 5KM (1 – 12 December 2021) 3. SCSM VR Grand Finale 10KM (1 – 12 December 2021) 4. SCSM VR Grand Finale Half Marathon (1 – 12 December 2021) Run your way from India to Singapore To make this year's SCSM VR an exciting one, a contest known as START HERE, FINISH HERE will offer international runners, including those from India, a chance to win a paid trip for two to Singapore to race at SCSM 2022 event in-person.

One winner will win the grand prize – which includes two VIP race entries to the 2022 SCSM event, two round-trip economy air tickets to Singapore, and three nights' accommodation in a hotel as well as two-way ground transportation between the airport and hotel.

To increase their chances of winning the trip to Singapore, participants are encouraged to take part in as many SCSM VR events as possible. Each event entitles the participant to one chance. For example, four chances will be awarded if participants are able to complete all four SCSM VR events – giving them a good shot at the grand prize.

For more information for the contest, do refer to the terms and conditions.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)