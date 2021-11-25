Left Menu

England's Jordan Thompson signs with Hobart Hurricanes for BBL

Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday announced the signing of Yorkshire batter Jordan Thompson ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season.

ANI | Hobart | Updated: 25-11-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 10:58 IST
England's Jordan Thompson signs with Hobart Hurricanes for BBL
Jordan Thompson (Image: Hobart Hurricanes' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday announced the signing of Yorkshire batter Jordan Thompson ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season. The all-rounder joins Sandeep Lamichhane and fellow Englishman, Harry Brook as the other Hurricanes overseas players.

According to Hobart Hurricanes, Thompson had a breakout season during 2020, scoring 234 runs and taking 15 wickets in Yorkshire's five North Group matches in the Bob Willis Trophy. "I'm really excited to play in the Big Bash for the first time. Back home, it's a tournament we watch with great interest during the winter months, so I'm looking forward to meeting up with the team and experiencing it for myself," Hobart Hurricanes' website quoted Thompson as saying.

"It will be great to work with a new bunch of players and coaching staff, and I'm looking forward to learning as much as I can and playing the role that the team need me to," he added. The Hurricanes first match of BBL 11 will be on December 8 against the Sydney Sixers at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston.

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Scott Boland, Harry Brook (o/s), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Sandeep Lamichhane (o/s), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson (o/s), Matthew Wade, Mac Wright. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021