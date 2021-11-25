Left Menu

Busan, SK to host the Table Tennis 2024 World Championships

The tournament will be staged in South Korea for the first time after Busan beat Buenos Aires in a vote by members of the ITTF in Houston, Texas, where this year's Championships are currently being held. The 2020 edition was originally scheduled for March 22-29 in Busan but was pushed back multiple times before being cancelled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Busan | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:45 IST
Busan, SK to host the Table Tennis 2024 World Championships
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

The 2024 World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Busan, South Korea, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said, four years after the city missed out on hosting the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will be staged in South Korea for the first time after Busan beat Buenos Aires in a vote by members of the ITTF in Houston, Texas, where this year's Championships are currently being held.

The 2020 edition was originally scheduled for March 22-29 in Busan but was pushed back multiple times before being cancelled. "I wish to thank all associations of the ITTF for their tremendous support for Busan," said Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korea Table Tennis Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

"We will make it a competition centred on players and spectators. We also intend to create a knowledge transfer program during the competition to share our experiences and knowledge with other member associations." The 2022 Championships will be staged in Chengdu, China while Durban, South Africa will host the 2023 edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021