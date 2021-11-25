Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Pujara, Gill hold fort after Jamieson's strike (Lunch)

Shubman Gill scored a gutsy fifty while Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall as India held fort after Mayank Agarwal's early dismissal in the opening session of day one of the first Test against New Zealand on Thursday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:49 IST
Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Pujara, Gill hold fort after Jamieson's strike (Lunch)
Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill scored a gutsy fifty while Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall as India held fort after Mayank Agarwal's early dismissal in the opening session of day one of the first Test against New Zealand on Thursday. In the first session, India scored 82 runs for the loss of one wicket with Pujara and Gill unbeaten on 15 and 52 respectively here at the Green Park Stadium.

It was a cautious start from India in Kanpur, however, the Kiwis still managed to take the wicket of Mayank Agarwal (13). Opting to bat first, India got off to a cautious start as the side scored 21 runs in the first half an hour of play without losing a wicket. However, Kyle Jamieson drew first blood for New Zealand as he dimissed Mayank in the eighth over. But Gill continued his good show and hit his fourth Test fifty.

Earlier in the day, Shreyas Iyer and Rachin Ravindra made their Test debuts respectively. The right-handed India batter received his maiden Test cap from the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Brief Scores: India 82/1 (Shubman Gill 52* Cheteshwar Pujara 15*; Kyle Jamieson 1-12) vs New Zealand (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021