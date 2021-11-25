Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer blessed to receive Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar: Dinesh Karthik

India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik on Thursday said Shreyas Iyer is really lucky to receive his Test cap from legend Sunil Gavaskar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 12:24 IST
Sunil Gavasker sharing his thoughts with Shreyas Iyer (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Iyer made his Test debut in the ongoing match against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur.

"You're a blessed man @ShreyasIyer15 to be receiving this wonderful honour from one of the greatest cricketers India has ever seen. You've worked hard in first-class cricket and may you have a fabulous test career as well. Go, well brother," tweeted Karthik. Iyer on Thursday received his Test cap from former skipper and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video in which Gavaskar can be seen handing the Test cap to Iyer, while all other players congratulate the India batter.

"A moment to cherish for @ShreyasIyer15 as he receives his #TeamIndia Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar -- one of the best to have ever graced the game," BCCI tweeted. Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at the Green Park Stadium.

Shubman Gill scored a gutsy fifty while Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall as India held the fort after Mayank Agarwal's early dismissal in the opening session of day one of the first Test against New Zealand on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

