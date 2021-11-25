Golf-Morikawa, McIlroy to start 2022 season in Abu Dhabi

World number two Collin Morikawa and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will begin their 2022 DP World Tour season at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January. The 24-year-old Morikawa, who won this year's British Open, ended the season as the European Tour's number one and capped off a memorable year with victory at the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.

The European Tour said earlier this month it would be renamed the DP World Tour from next year following a partnership with the United Arab Emirates-based logistics company. The Abu Dhabi Championship was previously played at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club for 16 consecutive years but will move to Yas Links Abu Dhabi next year and take place from Jan. 20-23.

"I cannot wait to return to the Middle East and play the Abu Dhabi Championship for the first time," Morikawa told the European Tour's website. "I have heard great things about the event and it always attracts a world-class field year on year, but I know this year will be extra special at Yas Links for the first time."

McIlroy, who ended his 2021 campaign with a tied for sixth finish at the DP World Tour Championship, will continue his search for a maiden victory in Abu Dhabi, where he has finished runner-up four times. "I have many happy memories of the Abu Dhabi Championship, and once again look forward to starting my year at this wonderful tournament," McIlroy said.

"I have come close a few times at this event in the past, and I'm hopeful I can be in with a chance of picking up that trophy for the first time come Sunday."

