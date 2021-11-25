Left Menu

India lose three wickets in afternoon session to reach 154/4 at tea

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:18 IST
India lose three wickets in afternoon session to reach 154/4 at tea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India lost three wickets in the afternoon session to reach 154 for four at tea on day one of the first Test against New Zealand here on Thursday.

In the session, India lost Shubman Gill (52), Cheteshwar Pujara (26) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (35) -- all three failing to make a big score after spending substantial time in the middle.

Shreyas Iyer (17 batting off 55) and Ravindra Jadeja (6 batting off 13) were holding fort for the home side at the break.

Lanky New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson once again troubled the Indian batters, taking his innings tally to three wickets. After opting to bat, India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (13 off 28) before the hosts reached 82 for one at lunch, courtesy a 61-run stand between Pujara and Gill.

Brief scores: India first innings 154/4 in 56 overs (Shubman Gill 52, Ajinkya Rahane 35; Kyle Jamieson 3/38).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021