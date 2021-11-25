India lose three wickets in afternoon session to reach 154/4 at tea

India lost three wickets in the afternoon session to reach 154 for four at tea on day one of the first Test against New Zealand here on Thursday.

In the session, India lost Shubman Gill (52), Cheteshwar Pujara (26) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (35) -- all three failing to make a big score after spending substantial time in the middle.

Shreyas Iyer (17 batting off 55) and Ravindra Jadeja (6 batting off 13) were holding fort for the home side at the break.

Lanky New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson once again troubled the Indian batters, taking his innings tally to three wickets. After opting to bat, India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (13 off 28) before the hosts reached 82 for one at lunch, courtesy a 61-run stand between Pujara and Gill.

Brief scores: India first innings 154/4 in 56 overs (Shubman Gill 52, Ajinkya Rahane 35; Kyle Jamieson 3/38).

