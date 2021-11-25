Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Visitors make steady inroad as hosts lose crucial wickets (Tea, Day 1)

New Zealand made slow yet steady progress in the second session of the first Test as India lost the crucial wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill at the Green Park Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:26 IST
Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Visitors make steady inroad as hosts lose crucial wickets (Tea, Day 1)
Jamieson celebrates after dismissing Gill (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand made slow yet steady progress in the second session of the first Test as India lost the crucial wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill at the Green Park Stadium on Thursday. At Tea on Day 1, India's score read 154/4 with Shreyas Iyer (17*) and Ravindra Jadeja (6*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the second session on 82/1, India was given a body blow as Kyle Jamieson got through the defence of Shubman Gill (52) and the hosts lost their second wicket. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane then joined Pujara in the middle and the duo added 24 runs for the third wicket. However, the partnership was cut short by Tim Southee as he had Pujara (26) knicked off, reducing the hosts to 106/3. Rahane and Iyer were going good guns, but the introduction of Jamieson paid off as he cleaned up Rahane (35), reducing India to 145/4 in the 50th over.

In the end, Iyer and Jadeja ensured that the hosts did not lose more wickets before the tea interval. It was a good comeback from the Kiwis after failing to make much of an impact in the first session. Earlier, Gill scored a gutsy fifty while Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall as India held the fort after Mayank Agarwal's early dismissal in the opening session.

Brief Scores: India 154/4 (Ajinkya Rahane 35, Shreyas Iyer 17*; Kyle Jamieson 3-38) vs New Zealand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021