Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Southee takes field after groin treatment
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee took the field for his side in the third session of ongoing Day 1 of the first Test against India after walking off for treatment on his right groin.
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee took the field for his side in the third session of ongoing Day 1 of the first Test against India after walking off for treatment on his right groin. "Southee was off the field having some treatment on his right groin. Back on the field now," read an official statement from BlackCaps management.
New Zealand made slow yet steady progress in the second session of the first Test as India lost the crucial wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill at the Green Park Stadium on Thursday. At Tea on Day 1, India's score read 154/4 with Shreyas Iyer (17*) and Ravindra Jadeja (6*) unbeaten at the crease.
Earlier, Gill scored a gutsy fifty while Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall as India held the fort after Mayank Agarwal's early dismissal in the opening session. (ANI)
