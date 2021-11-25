India 258-4 at stumps on day one of first Test
- Country:
- India
India were 258 for four at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Thursday.
Shreyas Iyer was batting on 75 while Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 50 at stumps.
Electing to bat, Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara shared 61 runs after the fall of Mayank Agarwal (13) early.
India lost three wickets in the afternoon session before debutant Iyer and Jadeja added an unfinished 113 runs to take India across the 250-mark.
Kyle Jamieson (3/47) troubled the Indian batters, scalping three wickets, while his pace colleague Tim Southee (1/43) took one wicket.
Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 258 for 4 in 84 overs (Shubman Gill 52, Shreyas Iyer 75 not out; Kyle Jamieson 3/47).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Aucklanders return to malls as New Zealand eases lockdown in biggest city
Fans with at least one Covid vaccine dose allowed for India, New Zealand T20 match at Jaipur stadium
T20 WC, 1st semi-final: Moeen Ali, Malan shine as England post 166/4 against New Zealand
New Zealand beat England by 5 wickets, enter final of T20 World Cup
'Well that was a bedtime fail' - New Zealand PM's daughter gatecrashes livestream