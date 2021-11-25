Vijay Amritraj continues as TNTA President

Left Menu

He was elected unanimously at the 95th Annual General Meeting of TNTA held recently, a press release said here Thursday.Amrirtraj will hold office as the TNTA president till 2024, the release said.The former India Davis Cupper had taken over as the TNTA chief in September, 2018.It is a privilege to continue as the President of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, which has been amongst the leading state associations promoting tennis in the country.

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI):
Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI): Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj will continue as the president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) for another three years. He was elected unanimously at the 95th Annual General Meeting of TNTA held recently, a press release said here Thursday.

Amrirtraj will hold office as the TNTA president till 2024, the release said.

The former India Davis Cupper had taken over as the TNTA chief in September, 2018.

“It is a privilege to continue as the President of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, which has been amongst the leading state associations promoting tennis in the country. The Covid-19 pandemic did affect everybody adversely but sports and sportspersons were were among the worst hit. It is now important to bounce back soon,'' he was quoted as saying at the meeting. He urged all members to conduct full fledged ranking tournaments for the benefit of the players. The other office-bearers elected at the AGM: Vice Presidents: A Vellayan, Karti P Chidambaram, Vijay Sankar, Haresh Ramachandran.

Honorary Secretary: Prem Kumar Karra; Honorary Treasurer: Vivek Reddy.

Councillors: Jasper Cornelius, M Chander, Shivkumar Palani, K Vidyashankar, T V Subramaniyam, Murali Padmanabhan, B Venkatasubramaniam, K Suresh, Sai Jayalakshmi, Anuradha Ravishankar, G Vairavan, K Madhubalan, Manoj Chandani and K Shivaram Selvakkumar.

Hiten Joshi continues as the chief executive officer (CEO).

Venkatasubramaniam, a member of the Council, was nominated as Joint Secretary of the Association, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

