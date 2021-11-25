Left Menu

I feel Kashmir is my second home, says Real Kashmir coach David Robertson

After bursting onto the scene almost five years ago, Real Kashmir FC are no longer the new kids on the block. The team from the Himalayas have been performing very well in the I-League.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:44 IST
I feel Kashmir is my second home, says Real Kashmir coach David Robertson
Real Kashmir coach David Robertson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After bursting onto the scene almost five years ago, Real Kashmir FC are no longer the new kids on the block. The team from the Himalayas have been performing very well in the I-League. Going back to 2014, in the aftermath of the Kashmir floods, what started initially as a community outreach programme, sowed the seeds for what later became Real Kashmir Football Club. Since then, their rise has been meteoric.

They have established themselves as one of the most talented teams in the I-League, and in the 2021-22 season, the team wants to reach the summit and win the tournament. Having finished fifth in the 2020-21 season, head coach David Robertson believes they can improve their position this time around.

"Last time around, it was a strange season. Due to the pandemic, the games were played in a short space of time, and I felt our squad did not have the quality in depth. However, this season, we would like to seriously challenge for the I-League title," said Robertson as reported by AIFF. "We have played a few friendly games, which have been good for our team chemistry. I feel we have a great group of players and staff both on and off the field. We have built up a great team spirit which is huge if you are to be successful. Having been here for almost five years, I feel Kashmir is my second home," he added.

Being the first club from the region to grace the I-League, Real Kashmir are naturally seen as the flag bearers of football in Jammu and Kashmir. However, Robertson believes there is no added pressure on the local, homegrown players to do well. "It does not matter where a team comes from as we have expectations from our state as we are not a new club anymore. We have established ourselves in the league and now have to push to challenge for the title," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021