I feel Kashmir is my second home, says Real Kashmir coach David Robertson

After bursting onto the scene almost five years ago, Real Kashmir FC are no longer the new kids on the block. The team from the Himalayas have been performing very well in the I-League. Going back to 2014, in the aftermath of the Kashmir floods, what started initially as a community outreach programme, sowed the seeds for what later became Real Kashmir Football Club. Since then, their rise has been meteoric.

They have established themselves as one of the most talented teams in the I-League, and in the 2021-22 season, the team wants to reach the summit and win the tournament. Having finished fifth in the 2020-21 season, head coach David Robertson believes they can improve their position this time around.

"Last time around, it was a strange season. Due to the pandemic, the games were played in a short space of time, and I felt our squad did not have the quality in depth. However, this season, we would like to seriously challenge for the I-League title," said Robertson as reported by AIFF. "We have played a few friendly games, which have been good for our team chemistry. I feel we have a great group of players and staff both on and off the field. We have built up a great team spirit which is huge if you are to be successful. Having been here for almost five years, I feel Kashmir is my second home," he added.

Being the first club from the region to grace the I-League, Real Kashmir are naturally seen as the flag bearers of football in Jammu and Kashmir. However, Robertson believes there is no added pressure on the local, homegrown players to do well. "It does not matter where a team comes from as we have expectations from our state as we are not a new club anymore. We have established ourselves in the league and now have to push to challenge for the title," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)