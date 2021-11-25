Left Menu

Mumbai City FC launch Esports team

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:57 IST
Mumbai City FC launch Esports team
  • Country:
  • India

Defending ISL Champions Mumbai City FC on Thursday launched the club's official 'Esports' team.

Mumbai City FC thus became the first Indian football club to field a team in the FIFA Global Series, a media release issued by the club said.

The club has signed Saksham ‘Sakky’ Rattan and Siddh ‘Jenasidfc’ Chandarana who will represent Mumbai City in FIFA 22 events nationally and internationally including the FIFA Global Series, in both 1v1 and 2v2 competitions.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC, said, ''We are confident that we have acquired the services of two incredibly talented FIFA players who will help this club achieve greatly on an international stage and lay a strong foundation for Mumbai City to grow their Esports efforts in the future.'' PTI NRB ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021