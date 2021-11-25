Left Menu

Soccer-Kenyan soccer boss in corruption probe is freed by court - lawyer

today after the state failed to prefer any criminal charges against him and the file closed," lawyer Erick Mutua, Mwendwa's lawyer, told Reuters. "The court also ordered a bail of 4 million shillings ($35,620) be returned to my client." ($1 = 112.3000 Kenyan shillings)

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 18:11 IST
A Kenyan court has freed the country's soccer chief who was arraigned last week over allegations of corruption, his lawyer said on Thursday. Police arrested Nick Mwendwa, president of the Football Federation of Kenya (FKF), about two weeks ago after the sports ministry announced that a caretaker committee would run the federation for six months while authorities investigated allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure.

He was freed on bail after his arraignment last week, pending a police investigation into the allegations of corruption. He was not charged. "My client was freed ... today after the state failed to prefer any criminal charges against him and the file closed," lawyer Erick Mutua, Mwendwa's lawyer, told Reuters.

"The court also ordered a bail of 4 million shillings ($35,620) be returned to my client." ($1 = 112.3000 Kenyan shillings)

