Motorcycling-MotoGP and Amazon to launch new behind-the-scenes docuseries in 2022

MotoGP have partnered with Amazon Prime Video to launch a docuseries that will premiere next year and take fans behind the scenes, the sport's promoter Dorna Sports said on Thursday. The new series will have eight 50-minute episodes and MotoGP will hope to experience a surge in popularity similar to what Formula One did with its Netflix series "Drive to Survive" , which is filming its fourth season.

"With unprecedented access, the series will take viewers behind doors that, until now, have often been closed," Dorna Sports said in a statement https://www.motogp.com/en/news/2021/11/25/motogp-announces-new-amazon-exclusive-docuseries/403192. "From training sessions to team meetings and everything in between, the sporting and personal side of MotoGP will take viewers on a journey through the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, offering unique insight into the day-to-day workings of the teams and riders."

The series has followed the likes of MotoGP great Valentino Rossi, who retired at the end of the 2021 season, newly-crowned champion Fabio Quartararo and six-times champion Marc Marquez, who returned to the track after a season-ending injury in 2020. "They've been filming all year," Honda said on Twitter https://twitter.com/HRC_MotoGP/status/1463830630299586563.

