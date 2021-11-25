Delhi govt gives Rs 2 crore 'Samman Rashi' to Tokyo Olympic star Ravi Dahiya

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday felicitated Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya by presenting him 'Samman Rashi' of Rs 2 crore and appointing the wrestler as assistant director in the Sports Department.

The ceremony, organised by the Directorate of Education and Sports, saw the Delhi government honouring the medal winners and sportspersons from Delhi representing India in Tokyo Olympics & Paralympics 2020.

Besides Dahiya, Kejriwal also honoured bronze medallist paralympian Sharad Kumar and athletes Simran, Sarthak Bhambri, Amod Jacob and Kashish Lakra for representing India in Olympics and Paralympic Games.

''Today is an extremely joyous day for us, for we are honouring six of our country's heroes. We always say that the two crore people of Delhi are like family to us. And when a child in our family excels in something, the entire family feels elated and proud,'' a statement quoted Kejriwal as saying.

''Similarly, these six children of our family have made the country proud at national and international levels. This ceremony is merely a medium to thank our brilliant athletes for their extraordinary achievements and for bringing name to our nation,'' he added.

While wrestler Dahiya was handed a cheque for Rs 2 crore for winning the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, athlete Sharad Kumar was handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore for winning the bronze medal in high jump at Paralympics.

Cheques for Rs 10 lakh each were handed over to Kashish Lakra and Simran, and Rs 5 lakh each to Sarthak Bhambri and Amod Jacob, according to the official statement.

Kejriwal underscored the fact that sports is a ''priority'' for his government and in the last few years they have implemented a series of measures -- including 'Play and Progress Scheme' and 'Mission Excellence Scheme' -- to ''promote and embolden its presence in our lives''.

While under the 'Play and Progress' scheme, a financial assistance up to Rs 3 lakh is given to school-level sportspersons, under the 'Mission Excellence Scheme' financial assistance of up to Rs 16 lakh is given to outstanding sportspersons for performing well at the international level.

''Sports infrastructure is going to be developed to a much greater level and work is already in progress for this.. Spectacular football grounds are being constructed in certain areas, along with sports complexes and air-conditioned wrestling grounds. This is taking place throughout Delhi. And I would like to inform the people of this country, that this isn't meant just for the people of Delhi - but for all of you,'' he informed.

