AP Source: Rangnick talks with Man United over manager's job

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:38 IST
Manchester United is in talks with Ralf Rangnick about becoming interim manager, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

No final agreement has been reached yet but talks are ongoing with the former Leipzig coach who is head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks. The managerial vacancy was opened up at United by the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. Rangnick could only be coach until the end of the season.

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who was on Solskjaer’s coaching staff, was put in temporary charge with United saying it wanted to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment. Carrick started with a 2-0 win at Villarreal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

