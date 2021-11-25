Left Menu

Golf-Hidalgo, Lawrence share lead at Joburg Open

South African Thriston Lawrence and Angel Hidalgo of Spain had a share of the lead at six-under-par before a thunderstorm suspended play for the day in the first round of the DP World Tour's Joburg Open at the Randpark Country Club on Thursday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:03 IST
Golf-Hidalgo, Lawrence share lead at Joburg Open
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African Thriston Lawrence and Angel Hidalgo of Spain had a share of the lead at six-under-par before a thunderstorm suspended play for the day in the first round of the DP World Tour's Joburg Open at the Randpark Country Club on Thursday. The 23-year-old Hidalgo recovered from a bogey at the first and 15th holes to hit six birdies and an eagle in his round of 65, taking the early clubhouse lead.

Lawrence, who carded two eagles, still has to play the last hole of his opening round after bad weather left several golfers still out on the course. Englishman Ashley Chesters was on his own in third place after scoring a 66, dropping a shot at the 18th.

It was the opening day of the newly-styled World Tour, previously known as the European Tour, and the start of the new 2022 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021