Golf-Hidalgo, Lawrence share lead at Joburg Open

South African Thriston Lawrence and Angel Hidalgo of Spain had a share of the lead at six-under-par before a thunderstorm suspended play for the day in the first round of the DP World Tour's Joburg Open at the Randpark Country Club on Thursday. The 23-year-old Hidalgo recovered from a bogey at the first and 15th holes to hit six birdies and an eagle in his round of 65, taking the early clubhouse lead.

Lawrence, who carded two eagles, still has to play the last hole of his opening round after bad weather left several golfers still out on the course. Englishman Ashley Chesters was on his own in third place after scoring a 66, dropping a shot at the 18th.

It was the opening day of the newly-styled World Tour, previously known as the European Tour, and the start of the new 2022 season.

