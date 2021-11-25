Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh win National Blind Cricket tournament

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh win National Blind Cricket tournament
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh beat Karnataka by 27 runs to win the National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.

Batting first, Andhra Pradesh posted a strong 231 for three in 20 overs while Karnataka were restricted to 204 for the loss of 3 wickets.

Venkateshwara Rao from Andhra Pradesh, who scored 85 runs off 36 balls, was declared Man of the Match.

Andhra Pradesh won all their five league matches and remained at the top of the chart. Karnataka won 4 out of the 5 league games.

The tournament was organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021