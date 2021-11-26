Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Canada to host their next World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

Canada, which sit atop the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table, will host the United States outdoors in Hamilton, Ontario, in January for what will most certainly be a chilly encounter, Canada Soccer said on Thursday. The decision was announced nine days after hosts Canada beat Mexico 2-1 in Edmonton where snow and frigid temperatures may have helped them to victory.

Lions seek first win in Thanksgiving war vs. embattled Bears

The Detroit Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day game traditionally showcases one of the NFL's most downtrodden franchises. The Lions can't get much lower than they already are heading into their NFC North matchup with Chicago on Thursday. They're the league's only winless team at 0-9-1.

Doping-WADA approves reforms to improve athlete representation

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday approved reforms designed to give athletes more representation in the organisation's decision-making process. At its two-day board meeting, WADA decided to reform its athletes council whose 20 members will now be elected directly by sports professionals.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb out with concussion

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is out for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a concussion. Lamb suffered the injury last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and had been in the concussion protocol. The Cowboys put forth an optimistic outlook during the week that Lamb would be able to play.

Cowboys favored to extend Raiders' slide on Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys never found the end zone in their last game and hope to avoid another turkey-like performance when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day in Arlington, Texas. The Raiders (5-5) have their own issues, with three straight losses after a strong start.

Tennis-Spain's Alcaraz out of Davis Cup Finals due to COVID

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz has been ruled out of the Davis Cup Finals after testing positive for COVID-19, the country's tennis federation (RFET) said in a statement on Thursday. It was a huge blow for holders Spain who take on Ecuador in their Group A opener in Madrid on Friday.

'Diego lives on': Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death

Fans and family of Diego Maradona in Argentina and around the world gathered on Thursday to remember and pray for the troubled soccer star on the first anniversary of his death. In a church in Garin, in the province of Buenos Aires, family members joined a Mass in his memory, with a large portrait on the altar of the 1986 world champion, known as "Pelusa" for his long mane or just "D10S" - a play on the Spanish word for God and his famous No. 10 jersey.

NHL roundup: Wild arrive late, beat Devils in SO

Cam Talbot made a season-high 40 saves and stopped three shots in the shootout as the visiting Minnesota Wild squandered a late lead before recording a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night in Newark, N.J. The Wild prevailed after encountering heavy traffic. They were delayed in getting from their Manhattan hotel due to a closure in the Holland Tunnel connecting lower Manhattan and Jersey City. Minnesota did not arrive at the arena until 6:26 p.m. ET, and the opening faceoff was delayed 24 minutes.

Tennis-Ymer brothers seal Sweden victory, Croatia and France win

Brothers Elias and Mikael Ymer comfortably won their singles rubbers against Canada as seven-times champions Sweden made a roaring start in the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid on Thursday. Runners-up in 2019 but without their top players Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada proved no match for the rejuvenated Swedes who are looking to revive past glory.

NBA roundup: Rockets beat Bulls, end 15-game drought

Danuel House Jr. scored 18 points off the bench and served as the spark plug as the Houston Rockets snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 118-113 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. House nailed a 3-pointer with 2:23 left to stall what was a 14-3 Bulls run to within a three-point deficit. House added a pair of critical free throws after Garrison Mathews sank a corner 3 out of a Chicago defensive trap that lifted the Rockets to a 114-108 lead with 25.5 seconds remaining.

