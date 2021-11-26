Left Menu

FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia's new test captain Pat Cummins

* Scored his first test half-century against South Africa in September 2018 and became one of Australia's two vice-captains in January 2019, alongside Travis Head.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 09:00 IST
Factbox on Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who was named the test team captain on Friday in place of Tim Paine. * Born on May 8, 1993 in Westmead, Sydney.

* Made his test debut on Nov. 17, 2011 against South Africa in Johannesburg, where he took 6-79 in the second innings and hit the winning runs to be named player of the match in Australia's narrow win. * His early career was plagued with injuries and he did not play a test from 2012 to 2016.

* He was a late call-up for the 2015 Ashes squad after the retirement of Ryan Harris but was not selected for a match during the series. * The right-arm fast bowler returned to test cricket in March 2017 against India. He then became the leading wicket-taker in the 2017-18 Ashes with 23 wickets.

* Scored his first test half-century against South Africa in September 2018 and became one of Australia's two vice-captains in January 2019, alongside Travis Head. * Took his maiden 10-wicket haul at the Gabba against Sri Lanka in January 2019 and was named player of the series with 14 wickets.

* Was the leading wicket-taker at the 2019 Ashes in England with 29 wickets. * Named Australia's 47th captain on Friday, the ICC's top-ranked test bowler is only the second specialist fast bowler to take the test captaincy after Ray Lindwall, who led for one test against India in the mid-1950s.

* Cummins has taken 164 wickets in 34 tests. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

