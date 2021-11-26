AIFF allows Jharkhand to participate in Santosh Trophy, National Women's championship

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to allow the participation of the Jharkhand state team in the senior women's National Football Championships, and the Santosh Trophy. The AIFF had earlier taken strong exception to the unfortunate state of affairs in the State FA where owing to an internal conflict within the management of the Jharkhand Football Association, the AIFF received two independent teams for both the competitions and henceforth, decided to impose a ban.

However, following the visit of the AIFF Technical Supervisor, and keeping the interest of the players in mind, the football governing body of India decided to allow the participation of the Jharkhand state team "Following the visit of the AIFF Technical Supervisor, and keeping the interest of the players in mind, the All India Football Federation has decided to allow the participation of the Jharkhand State Team in the Senior Women's National Football Championships, and the Santosh Trophy," the AIFF said in a statement.

AIFF said there has also been a request from the Jharkhand State Government for the participation of the state teams in the coveted National Championships. "The AIFF thanks the Government of Jharkhand for their highly proactive support, and is grateful for their cooperation in a joint endeavour for the development of women's football, and drive Indian Football forward together," it added. (ANI)

