Marc Gasol to play for Spanish club he founded

Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he has announced. The 36-year-old Gasol said on Thursday that he will play until the end of the season before deciding whether to retire.

Gasol is the owner and president of Girona, which he founded in 2014.

Gasol played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending most of his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He played in his last Olympics with Spain at the Tokyo Games. His brother, Pau Gasol, last month retired from basketball after a successful career in the NBA and with Spain. AP SSC SSC

