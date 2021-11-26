India reach 339 for 8 at lunch on Day 2 of first Test against NZ
- Country:
- India
Shreyas Iyer hit a century on his debut as India reached 339 for eight at lunch in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Friday.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav were batting on 38 and 4 respectively at the break.
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee took four Indian wickets in the morning session on Friday to complete his five-for. Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 339 for 8 in 109 overs (Shreyas Iyer 105; Ravindra Jadeja 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 38 batting; Tim Southee 5/69, Kyle Jamieson 3/85).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shreyas Iyer and Jayant Yadav return to Test squad for series against New Zealand.
McCullum hails Tim Southee's 'great leadership qualities'
Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer will make his debut, says stand-in skipper Rahane
'Debut to remember' as Shreyas Iyer hits maiden Test ton
Shreyas Iyer becomes 16th Indian to slam hundred on Test debut