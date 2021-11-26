Cricket-India all out for 345 against New Zealand in Kanpur test
India were all out for 345 in the first innings in their opening test against New Zealand at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on Friday. Debutant Shreyas Iyer topscored for the hosts with 105, while Shubman Gill (52) and Ravindra Jadeja (50) made half-centuries. Tim Southee (5-69) was pick of the New Zealand bowlers, ably helped by fellow seamer Kyle Jamieson, who claimed 3-91.
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 12:26 IST
- India
