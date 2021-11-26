Left Menu

India all out for 345 in first innings on Day 2 of first Test against NZ

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 26-11-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 12:31 IST
India all out for 345 in first innings on Day 2 of first Test against NZ
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India were all out for 345 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer hit a century on his debut before he was out in the morning session.

India added just six runs in the second session after they reached 339 for eight at lunch.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee took four Indian wickets in the morning session on Friday to complete a five-wicket haul. Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 345 all out in 111.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 105; Ravindra Jadeja 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 38; Tim Southee 5/69, Kyle Jamieson 3/91).

