Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu rallies to beat Sim Yujin, enters semis

Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu battled past into the semifinals of the ongoing Indonesia Open on Friday. Playing it out at Court 2, the two-time Olympic medallist Indian rallied back to defeat South Korea's Sim Yujin by 14-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a titanic 1 hour and 6 minutes match.

The 22-year-old Korean started quick off the blocks as she won the first game against the reigning world champion by 21-14 in 17 minutes. Sindhu then showed her immense composure as she fought back and won the second game 21-19 in a close affair to force the match into the decider. The third game was level at 11-11 and the essay could have landed either way but the South Korean wasn't able to hold her nerve as Sindhu clinched the final game by 21-14 in the end.

PV Sindhu will now face either Japan's Asuka Takahashi or the shuttler from Thailand, Ratchanok Intanon in the semifinal. (ANI)

