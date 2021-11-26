Sports News Roundup: Cricket: India all out for 345 against New Zealand in Kanpur test; Tennis: Federer will face 'reality check' on return: Wilander and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket: India all out for 345 against New Zealand in Kanpur test

India were all out for 345 in the first innings in their opening test against New Zealand at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on Friday. Debutant Shreyas Iyer topscored for the hosts with 105, while Shubman Gill (52) and Ravindra Jadeja (50) made half-centuries.

Tennis: Federer will face 'reality check' on return: Wilander

Roger Federer will face a "reality check" when he returns to the Tour after a lengthy injury break, seven-time major champion Mats Wilander said. Federer, 40, told Swiss media last week that he was unlikely to return to competition until mid-2022 as he looks to get back to full fitness after multiple knee surgeries and would be "extremely surprised" if he was able to play at Wimbledon.

Cricket-Cummins tasked with healing Australia after time of Paine

Fast bowler Pat Cummins was confirmed as Australia's 47th test captain on Friday, tasked with galvanising the team at short order before the Ashes amid the fall-out from Tim Paine's resignation and decision to take a break from cricket. Cummins will be supported by new vice-captain Steve Smith, who returns to a formal leadership role for the first time since losing the captaincy during the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

NFL roundup: Raiders thankful to escape Dallas with OT win

Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal with 4:28 left in overtime and the Las Vegas Raiders ended a three-game losing streak with a 36-33 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Arlington, Texas. Carlson booted five field goals and Derek Carr completed 24 of 39 passes for 373 yards and one touchdown as Las Vegas (6-5) nabbed the crucial win. The Raiders' DeSean Jackson (102 receiving yards) caught a TD pass and Hunter Renfrow established career highs of eight receptions and 134 yards.

Soccer: River beat Racing to win Argentine league title

River Plate beat Racing 4-0 on Thursday to win the Argentine first division with three games to spare and secure the only major domestic title that had evaded coach Marcelo Gallardo. A first-half goal from Agustin Palavecino and three more in the second half from Julian Alvarez and Braian Romero's double gave River an unassailable 12-point lead at the top as they claimed the title in comfortable fashion, with the most goals scored and the least conceded.

'Diego lives on': Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death

Fans and family of Diego Maradona in Argentina and around the world gathered on Thursday to remember and pray for the troubled soccer star on the first anniversary of his death. In a church in Garin, in the province of Buenos Aires, family members joined a Mass in his memory, with a large portrait on the altar of the 1986 world champion, known as "Pelusa" for his long mane or just "D10S" - a play on the Spanish word for God and his famous No. 10 jersey.

NHL roundup: Wild arrive late, beat Devils in SO

Cam Talbot made a season-high 40 saves and stopped three shots in the shootout as the visiting Minnesota Wild squandered a late lead before recording a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night in Newark, N.J. The Wild prevailed after encountering heavy traffic. They were delayed in getting from their Manhattan hotel due to a closure in the Holland Tunnel connecting lower Manhattan and Jersey City. Minnesota did not arrive at the arena until 6:26 p.m. ET, and the opening faceoff was delayed 24 minutes.

Sport-South Africa sport set for shutdown over new coronavirus variant

South African sport faced a shutdown on Friday due to the detection of a new coronavirus variant, with rugby teams scrambling to leave before travel restrictions are imposed and the first event of golf's new-look DP World Tour under threat. Four rugby teams were due to play South African opposition in the United Rugby Championship (URC) but Welsh clubs Cardiff and Scarlets said they were looking to leave as Britain prepares to impose travel restrictions from 1200 GMT on Friday.

Tennis-Ymer brothers seal Sweden victory, Croatia and France win

Brothers Elias and Mikael Ymer comfortably won their singles rubbers against Canada as seven-times champions Sweden made a roaring start in the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid on Thursday. Runners-up in 2019 but without their top players Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada proved no match for the rejuvenated Swedes who are looking to revive past glory.

NBA roundup: Rockets beat Bulls, end 15-game drought

Danuel House Jr. scored 18 points off the bench and served as the spark plug as the Houston Rockets snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 118-113 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. House nailed a 3-pointer with 2:23 left to stall what was a 14-3 Bulls run to within a three-point deficit. House added a pair of critical free throws after Garrison Mathews sank a corner 3 out of a Chicago defensive trap that lifted the Rockets to a 114-108 lead with 25.5 seconds remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)