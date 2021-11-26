Left Menu

NZ 72/0 at tea in reply to India's 345 on Day 2 of first Test

New Zealand were 72 for no loss at tea in reply to Indias first innings total of 345 on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday.Will Young and Tom Latham were batting on 46 and 23 respectively at the break. Earlier, India were all out for 345 in their first innings.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 14:16 IST
NZ 72/0 at tea in reply to India's 345 on Day 2 of first Test
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand were 72 for no loss at tea in reply to India's first innings total of 345 on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday.

Will Young and Tom Latham were batting on 46 and 23 respectively at the break. New Zealand trail by 273 runs. Earlier, India were all out for 345 in their first innings. They added just six runs in the second session reaching 339 for eight at lunch.

Shreyas Iyer hit a century on his debut before he was out in the morning session.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee took four Indian wickets in the first session on Friday to complete a five-wicket haul.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 345 all out in 111.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 105; Ravindra Jadeja 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 38; Tim Southee 5/69, Kyle Jamieson 3/91).

New Zealand 1st Innings: 72 for no loss in 26 overs (Will Young 46 batting, Tom Latham 23 batting).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021