Ashes to be telecast in four languages for first time in India

The oldest and biggest rivalry in the history of cricket, the Ashes will be telecast in four languages for the first time in India. Sony Pictures Sports Network India will broadcast the Ashes 2021 from December 8. The highly anticipated series will be telecast live on Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels and live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

The Hindi commentary panel will feature prominent names like Vivek Razdan, Saba Karim, Atish Thukral, Raman Bhanot, Snehal Pradhan, and Reetinder Singh Sodhi. The Tamil commentary panel will have in presence former cricketers and legends Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Woorkeri Raman along with Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, T. Arasu, S. Seshadri, Arun Venugopal, Aarti Sankaran, and Sunil Viswanathan while the Telugu commentary panel will feature Keerthi Viswanadha, Prem Sagar, Vijay Mahavadi, Sudheer Mahavadi, RJ Hemant, Venkatapathy Raju, C Venkatesh, Vijay Mahavadi and Sandeep Kumar. The series which will commence December 8 in Brisbane, will witness yet another iconic clash between arch-rivals England and Australia. Currently, Australia is leading with 33 wins in the series while England has 32 wins so far.

The 72nd Ashes tour will determine if England can level the scores down under or will Australia continue to dominate, heating up the rivalry even more. While Joe Root-led English side is brimming with confidence after the return of Ben Stokes and power-packed performances of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson against India this year, Australia's squad consists of iconic players who have been the face of Ashes for years now. The Pat Cummins-led Australian side will be backed by the expertise of Vice-captain Steve Smith along with a strong bowling line-up which will surely come in handy for the hosts to maintain their lead in the series and retain the urn. (ANI)

