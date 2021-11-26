ISL: Hyderabad challenge up next for upbeat Mumbai City

Left Menu

After an unlucky defeat to kick off their Indian Super League campaign earlier this week, Hyderabad FC will be back in action when they take on the defending champions Mumbai City FC, in a crunch game at Fatorda on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC players during training (Photo: Hyderabad FC). Image Credit: ANI
After an unlucky defeat to kick off their Indian Super League campaign earlier this week, Hyderabad FC will be back in action when they take on the defending champions Mumbai City FC, in a crunch game at Fatorda on Saturday. The game between Mumbai City and Hyderabad will kick off at 9:30 pm, in what will be the first of its kind in the ISL, moving on from the 5:30 pm kickoffs, which will surely have an impact on the quality of the game.

Mumbai are fresh from a comfortable victory over FC Goa, as star striker Igor Angulo started off his campaign with a brace, in fine fashion. New signing Ygor Catatau was also on the scoresheet while Ahmed Jahouh had a pretty strong outing as well. HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez believes that it will not be an easy game for his side. "We want to win, of course we can win -- but we know the quality of the opponents. Mumbai City know how to manage situations in games and are strong in set-pieces and open play as well," he said ahead of the match.

"They want to keep the ball and so do we. So, I am sure it will be a close contest at Fatorda tomorrow," he added. Hyderabad FC were dominant for most of the night against Chennaiyin FC in their first game of the season but not finishing their chances cost them all three points. One mistake was all it took for the Marina Machans to run away with a win leaving Hyderabad playing catchup in the league table early in the season.

About early team news, Mumbai City will be without Vignesh Dakshinamurthy for this game while Manolo Marquez revealed that Halicharan Narzary will miss this clash with the knock he picked up on Tuesday. Hyderabad FC are yet to register a win in four outings against The Islanders but early in the season, there is not too much to separate the two sides, who will battle it out in a closely fought contest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

