Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Debut centurion Shreyas Iyer couldn't sleep well before Day 2

India batter Shreyas Iyer expressed happiness after hitting his maiden ton in the ongoing two-match Test series against New Zealand. At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand's score read 129/0 with Young (75*) and Latham (50*) currently unbeaten at the crease. The visitors are currently trailing by 216 runs.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden ton before New Zealand bundled India out for 345. "I was really happy with the way everything went right from day one. Couldn't get good sleep last night. Especially when you are batting overnight, I thought I batted really well yesterday but had to still focus again today. He (Sunil Gavaskar) motivated me a lot while giving me the cap but the one thing he told me that stayed in my mind is, 'don't look too far ahead and just enjoy yourself'," Shreyas Iyer told host broadcasters Star Sports after the Stumps on Day 2.

"I wasn't able to sleep well at all, got up early at five today morning but when you make a century, it's a wonderful feeling. They got off to a good start obviously but it's important for us to not leak runs because the cracks are opening up and it should get trickier tomorrow," he added. Coming to the match, resuming the third session of Day 2 from 72/0, the Kiwis continued their domination over the Indian bowlers and Young brought up his half-century in the 28th over while Latham reached the 50-run mark in the 55th over.

There were few hairy moments along the way, but Young and Latham made sure to completely neutralize the hosts' bowling. Earlier in the day, New Zealand bundled India out for 345 in the first innings. The hosts ended the opening session at 339/8 with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav unbeaten on 38 and 4 respectively.

However, New Zealand bowlers didn't waste any time in wrapping up the tail as Ajaz Patel dismissed Ashwin and Ishant Sharma to bundle India out for 345 at the Green Park Stadium. (ANI)

