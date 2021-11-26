Left Menu

Indonesia Open: Viktor Axelsen beat Sai Praneeth in straight sets

India shuttler B. Sai Praneeth on Friday crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open after a straight-sets defeat in the men's singles quarterfinals.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:09 IST
Indonesia Open: Viktor Axelsen beat Sai Praneeth in straight sets
B Sai Praneeth (Photo/ Team India Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

India shuttler B. Sai Praneeth on Friday crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open after a straight-sets defeat in the men's singles quarterfinals. Playing it at Court 1, Olympic champion and former world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark defeated Praneeth by 21-12, 21-8 in just 36 minutes.

The Indian shuttler was never able to gain momentum as the second-seed Viktor took the first game without any resistance. Danish player then continued his demolition of the Indian and took the second game by 21-8. Axelsen will now clash with the sixth-seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia for the place in the final.

Earlier in the day, the Indian men's pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the team of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin from Malaysia by 21-19, 21-19 in a closely contested battle at Court 2 in 43 minutes. Elsewhere, the two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu rallied back to defeat South Korea's Sim Yujin by 14-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a titanic one hour and six minutes match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021