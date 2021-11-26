Two Indian mixed doubles pairing reach round of 16 at World Championships

Two Indian pairings -- Manika Batra-G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal-Archana Kamath -- have done well to the reach the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals at the World Table Tennis Championships here.

Manika and Sathiyan got past Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz and Brian Afanador 3-1 while Sharath and Archana got the better of Egypt's Omar Assar and Dina Meshref 3-2.

However, Sathiyan lost his men's singles round of 32 after stretching world number 17 Aruna Quadri to seven games.

In the women's doubles, Manika and Archana reached the round of 16 with a 3-0 win over Belgium's Margo Degraef and Nathali Marchetti.

In the men's doubles, Sharath and Sathiyan went down against Sweden's Anton Kallberg and Truls Moregard in their opening round fixture. The Indians had got a first round bye.

