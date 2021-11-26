Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa ODI called off by rain, rest of Dutch tour in doubt

Rain forced Friday's first one-day international between South Africa and the Netherlands at Centurion to be abandoned, with the rest of their three-match series in doubt following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in the country.

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:26 IST
Cricket-South Africa ODI called off by rain, rest of Dutch tour in doubt
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Rain forced Friday's first one-day international between South Africa and the Netherlands at Centurion to be abandoned, with the rest of their three-match series in doubt following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in the country. The Dutch were 11 for no loss after two overs in reply to South Africa's 277-8 when play was halted and later abandoned.

The rest of the tour is in doubt with the threat of harsh quarantine arrangements as Britain and countries in the European Union imposed travel bans on Friday in reaction to the new coronavirus threat. A joint statement said a decision on the rest of the tour would be made in 24 to 48 hours.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) are aware of news reports doing the rounds regarding the Netherlands tour to South Africa being cancelled or postponed," the statement read. "Both boards can confirm that following updated information, it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend."

Kyle Verreynne fell five runs short of maiden ODI century but helped South Africa recover from 24-2 as he featured in a 119-run partnership with Zubayr Hamza, who hit 56. South Africa's total was vastly improved by a late cameo from Andile Phehlukwayo who hit six sixes in a knock of 48 off 22 balls.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021