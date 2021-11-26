Left Menu

FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa put on hold due to new COVID-19 variant

Following the outbreak of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the South African Hockey Association and the North-West University of Potchefstroom have jointly decided that the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021, scheduled to be held in Potchefstroom from December 5 to 16, has been put on hold.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:25 IST
FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa put on hold due to new COVID-19 variant
FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 logo (Photo/FIH). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Following the outbreak of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the South African Hockey Association and the North-West University of Potchefstroom have jointly decided that the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021, scheduled to be held in Potchefstroom from December 5 to 16, has been put on hold. "The safety of everyone involved in the FIH events is an absolute priority. Additionally, many countries, including some of the participating teams, have now strongly increased their travel restrictions with South Africa, including halting flights. Therefore, it simply isn't possible to maintain this event as planned. This is hugely disappointing. An FIH Junior World Cup is so important for the development of young players," stated FIH CEO Thierry Weil in a release.

"Also, it was the first time that an FIH World Cup was due to take place on African soil. On behalf of FIH, I'd like to thank all teams for their understanding as well as the local organisers for their great work and collaboration. FIH will keep monitoring the situation and make a decision about the potential staging of the 2021 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup as soon as it will be possible to do so." he stated further. The new variant was first detected in South Africa this week and scientists there have said B.1.1.529 has a large number of mutations.

The South African National Institute of Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain had been found in South Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021