Left Menu

“It feels like an earthquake has hit us” – ECB CEO launches 12-point anti-racism plan

PTI | London | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:37 IST
“It feels like an earthquake has hit us” – ECB CEO launches 12-point anti-racism plan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England and Wales Cricket board chief executive Tom Harrison admitted on Friday that it felt like an ''earthquake'' had hit the sport following former Yorkshire bowler Azeem Rafiq's testimony to UK members of parliament last week about being the victim of ''institutional racism'' in the game.

Harrison was speaking to the media as the ECB published a 12-point, game-wide action plan on Friday to tackle all forms of discrimination in the game, following several subsequent confessions of racial abuse from other players.

The governing body has pledged £25m (33.3m USD) over five years towards the plan, which looks at furthering education, addressing dressing-room culture, removing barriers in the talent pathway, creating a welcoming environment for all and publishing localised diversity action plans within six months, which includes the aim of making the boardroom of every member 30 per cent female or locally ethnically representative by April 2022.

The plan also commits the sport to adopting a standardised approach to reporting, investigating and responding to complaints, allegations and whistleblowing across the game within three months.

UK Sports minister Nigel Huddlestone said last week that the British government could take the ''nuclear option'' of creating an independent regulator if the ECB does not ''put its house in order'' over racism. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021