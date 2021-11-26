Ind vs NZ: Kanpur has been really lucky for me, says Shreyas Iyer

India batter Shreyas Iyer on Friday shared his memories of playing in Kanpur and said that the place has been really 'lucky' for him. Shreyas Iyer registered a century on debut as the hosts posted 345 runs on the board against New Zealand in the first innings of the ongoing Test here at Green Park, Kanpur.

"Kanpur stadium has been really lucky for me. My debut Ranji season was under Suryakumar's captainship and I would like to thank him for backing me after my first four innings because I thought I would be out of the team. And then we were kind of in the same situation when we came to Kanpur. We were 20 or 30 for 5 and then I made a 150-run partnership with the tail-enders and got to a good position for the team. Even in the IPL, I scored 93 here. So, one of the luckiest cricket grounds I have ever played at," Iyer told Suryakumar in a video posted on BCCI TV. On receiving his cap from Sunil Gavaskar, Iyer said, "I obviously knew that I would be playing two days prior and I had visualized the entire scene in my mind. I thought Rahul Dravid sir will present me with the debut Test cap, I was not expecting to receive it from Sunil Gavaskar sir. Both are legends of the game, either of them would have given me the cap, I would have been happy and it is a great feeling."

"Sunil Gavaskar motivated me with his wise words and gave me the cap and I kissed it. This is what I had visualized doing before getting the cap," he added. At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand's score reads 129/0 with the visitors still trailing by 216 runs. For the Kiwis, Will Young (75*) and Tom Latham (50*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)