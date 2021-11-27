Left Menu

Soccer-Xavi wants Barcelona to be more daring in attack

They have scored two goals in five group stage games in Europe's elite competition. "I think we're on the right path, but we need to win on Saturday," Xavi told a news conference on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:28 IST
Soccer-Xavi wants Barcelona to be more daring in attack

Xavi Hernandez faces his first game on the road as Barcelona manager against Villarreal on Saturday and wants his team to bolder and more audacious going forward. Barca had another struggle in the Champions League in midweek when they again failed to score as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Benfica. They have scored two goals in five group stage games in Europe's elite competition.

"I think we're on the right path, but we need to win on Saturday," Xavi told a news conference on Friday. "I don't think what is missing are goals. What we're missing is to more daring up front."

In LaLiga, Barca are struggling down in seventh place with 20 points, 10 behind leaders Real Madrid. "We are living a moment of urgency. We can't afford to lose anymore, we have to win every game. And Villarreal is a direct rival in the standings, so it would be even more important," Xavi said.

Europa League champions Villarreal are 12th on 16 points from 13 games and pressure is mounting on manger Unai Emery after they lost another game at home on Tuesday, a 2-0 defeat by Manchester United in the Champions League. Villarreal have won only one of their last six LaLiga games and the fans are still upset with how Emery handled Newcastle United's interest in him earlier this season as he did not immediately dismiss the Premier League side before eventually issuing a statement saying he was staying in Spain.

"I think our team is playing good. We need to create a bond with our fans, create a clear identity and a style that make us feel strong, like winners. In LaLiga we are missing the results and we are working hard to get better." Emery said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021