Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Figure skating-Valieva breaks women's short program world record in Sochi

Russian teenager Kamila Valieva broke the women's short program world record at the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi on Friday, setting a new ISU high score of 87.42 points to mark herself as a favourite for gold at next year's Winter Olympics. Valieva's score at the Iceberg Skating Palace was nearly two points better than the previous record of 85.45 set by compatriot Alena Kostornaia in 2019.

Soccer-Beyond pressing, Rangnick will bring United cutting edge experience

Ralf Rangnick, set to become Manchester United's interim manager, heads to Old Trafford with a reputation for 'pressing football' but it is almost certainly the German's vast experience of coaching and team-development that is the real attraction for the club. The 63-year-old will be in charge of United's first team until the end of the season, but is also agreeing to a two-year role as a consultant -- a detail which gives a strong clue as to what United are hoping to gain from the former RB Leipzig coach.

Cricket-West Indies great Holding urges honest conversation on race relations

West Indies bowling great Michael Holding said his book "Why We Kneel, How We Rise" was hard to write but it was an important work because it stressed the importance of honest conversation about race relations. The book, which has been nominated for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award, covers racism in sport and features contributions from athletes such as Olympic champion Usain Bolt and World Cup winner Thierry Henry.

Tennis-Djokovic seals Serbia tie at Davis Cup Finals, Italy down U.S

World number one Novak Djokovic overpowered Dennis Novak after Dusan Lajovic battled past Gerald Melzer and Serbia went on to a 3-0 win in their opener against Group F hosts Austria in the Davis Cup Finals in Innsbruck on Friday. Djokovic, aiming to guide Serbia to their first title since 2010 and second overall, made light work of his opponent as he dropped just six points on serve and did not face a break point while claiming a 6-3 6-2 victory in under an hour.

Motor racing: Formula One renews deal with Spain until 2026

Formula One has renewed its contract with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix until 2026, it announced on Friday. F1 said in a statement that as part of the new agreement, improvements to the track and facilities will be made ahead of next season's race on May 22, 2022.

Olympics-Tibetan activists stage mock funeral for IOC over Beijing Games

A handful of Tibetan activists on Friday staged a mock funeral for the International Olympic Committee in front of its headquarters to protest against next year's Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in China. The protesters held a mock black coffin bearing the Olympic rings and the dates 1894 - the year the IOC was founded - and 2021, and unfurled Tibetan flags and a banner that read "Boycott Beijing 2022" .

Tennis: Federer will face 'reality check' on return: Wilander

Roger Federer will face a "reality check" when he returns to the Tour after a lengthy injury break, seven-time major champion Mats Wilander said. Federer, 40, told Swiss media last week that he was unlikely to return to competition until mid-2022 as he looks to get back to full fitness after multiple knee surgeries and would be "extremely surprised" if he was able to play at Wimbledon.

NFL roundup: Raiders thankful to escape Dallas with OT win

Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal with 4:28 left in overtime and the Las Vegas Raiders ended a three-game losing streak with a 36-33 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Arlington, Texas. Carlson booted five field goals and Derek Carr completed 24 of 39 passes for 373 yards and one touchdown as Las Vegas (6-5) nabbed the crucial win. The Raiders' DeSean Jackson (102 receiving yards) caught a TD pass and Hunter Renfrow established career highs of eight receptions and 134 yards.

Olympics-Brazil's Nuzman sentenced to 30 years in jail for Rio 2016 corruption

Former Rio 2016 and Brazilian Olympic Committee President Carlos Arthur Nuzman has been sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in jail for money laundering, corruption and other crimes connected to buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. The ruling was announced by Judge Marcelo Bretas from the 7th Criminal Court in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.

NBA roundup: Rockets beat Bulls, end 15-game drought

Danuel House Jr. scored 18 points off the bench and served as the spark plug as the Houston Rockets snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 118-113 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. House nailed a 3-pointer with 2:23 left to stall what was a 14-3 Bulls run to within a three-point deficit. House added a pair of critical free throws after Garrison Mathews sank a corner 3 out of a Chicago defensive trap that lifted the Rockets to a 114-108 lead with 25.5 seconds remaining.

