Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: KS Bharat keeps wickets as BCCI monitors Saha's progress

Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha hasn't taken the field due to stiffness in his neck on Day Three of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-11-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 10:01 IST
Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha hasn't taken the field due to stiffness in his neck on Day Three of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress.

"Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence," BCCI tweeted. New Zealand opening batters Will Young and Tom Latham registered half-centuries as the Kiwis dominated Day 2 here at Green Park, Kanpur on Friday.

At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand scored 129/0 with Young (75*) and Latham (50*) unbeaten at the crease. The duo got off to a cautious start on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

