Hasaranga spins Gladiators to fourth win in Abu Dhabi T10

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball to help Deccan Gladiators beat Chennai Braves by five wickets and register their fourth win in the Abu Dhabi T10 league here. Chennai Braves batting lineup imploded on Friday night in front of some smart bowling and the team could only manage 57 runs in the first innings. Gladiators' Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers who broke the back of the Braves middle order with figures of three for nine runs from his two overs. The loss was Chennai Braves' sixth of this edition and are the only side without a win against their name.

Chasing, Gladiators looked in real hurry to notch up the win and went into attack mode from ball one. However, the approach proved to be counter-productive as they lost early wickets. After Nuwan Pradeep removed Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the first over, Mark Deyal got the wickets of Tom Moores and Najibullah Zadran in the next over. In the next over by Angelo Perera, another rash shot brought about Odean Smith's downfall to raise hopes in the Chennai camp. However, poor fielding and dropped catches hut Chennai Braves as Ravi Bopara dropped opener Tom Banton off Deyal's bowling. He could add only five more runs to his total though before depositing a full-toss straight down the throat of Bhanuka Rajapaksa at long-on to give Perera his second wicket of the night. David Wiese and Andre Russell ensured there were to be no more hiccups as they wrapped up the chase in the sixth over.

Earlier, with Chennai Braves in desperate need of a win, things looked bright for once when opener Rajapaksa started the innings with a flurry of boundaries. Having lost three wickets in three balls, the batting side could not recover and ended with the lowest total in this edition of the tournament.

