Soccer-Five men charged after disorder at Leicester v Legia Europa League game

Five men have been charged following disorder during Leicester City's 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw in Thursday's Europa League match, Leicestershire Police said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 11:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Five men have been charged following disorder during Leicester City's 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw in Thursday's Europa League match, Leicestershire Police said. The incident took place in the second half of the match at the King Power Stadium after Legia fans clashed with the police.

The police said that during the incident, 14 officers were assaulted and injured with two requiring hospital treatment. According to the police statement, all five men were charged with public order offences, with two of them also charged for "possession of a controlled class B drug", "one count of assault and two counts of assault of an emergency worker".

All five men are due to appear at Loughborough Magistrates' Court on Dec. 10, the police said. "A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a controlled class B drug have been released on police bail pending further inquiries," the statement added.

Reuters has requested comment from European soccer's governing body UEFA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

